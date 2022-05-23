Jason Kidd has telling comment on Mavericks’ chance to overcome deficit

The Golden State Warriors took a commanding 3-0 series lead after their 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday. No NBA team has ever came back from a 3-0 playoff deficit, and it doesn’t seem that Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd believes his team will be the first.

Speaking to reporters after the game on Sunday, Kidd reflected on his team’s improbable season, and talked about the significance of this year’s accomplishments for the Mavericks’ future.

“This is just the beginning of this journey,” Kidd said. “This is a lot bigger than just this one game or this series. This is huge for our franchise because none of you guys had us here.”

"This is just the beginning of this journey." Jason Kidd on what it means to play in the WCF. pic.twitter.com/bBdXw7mx8j — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 23, 2022

While Kidd is correct in saying that the Mavericks proved everyone wrong this year, it’s not a great look to reflect on a season that has yet to come to an end. Speaking about the season in the terms that he did makes it seem like he has abandoned hope of his team making a comeback.

Unlikely as it may be, the Mavericks could easily win Game 4 on Tuesday and extend the series. They lost by 25 points in Game 1, but have looked more competitive in two nine-point losses in Games 2 and 3.