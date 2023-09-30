Jason Kidd trolls 1 former Mavericks player

Jason Kidd has never been one to mince words. The Dallas Mavericks head coach proved that once again during Mavs media day when he appeared to take a shot at a former player.

In a room full of reporters on Friday, Kidd spoke about the peaceful state of the Mavs. According to the Mavs head coach, there’s nobody on the team who is currently frustrated about their role or place in the pecking order right now.

Some fans believe that was a pointed remark against former Mavs big man Christian Wood, who is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Everybody’s excited. Everybody’s a winner right now,” said Kidd. “No one’s talking about the minutes that they’re not playing or the shots that they’re not getting. So everybody’s in a good mood.”

I’m crying, Jason Kidd did not like Christian Wood AT ALL😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oHsDT6NVGG — Alex (@PeakMavs) September 28, 2023

Death taxes and c wood catching strays left and right 😭 pic.twitter.com/gKeMcz0bNT — asala abdou 🇵🇸🇨🇦 (@asalaa_) September 28, 2023

While Kidd did not mention Wood by name, there have been reports since the forward’s departure that point to a strained relationship between the former player and coach.

Wood has also made some eyebrow-raising comments of his own against the Mavs since signing with the Lakers.

Wood played in just one season with the Mavs. He averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game. Wood came off the bench in 50 of his 67 regular season games with the Mavs last season.