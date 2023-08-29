JaVale McGee could reportedly land with Western Conference contender

JaVale McGee’s tour of the Pacific Division may be continuing.

Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Sacramento Kings have interest in signing the veteran big McGee once he clears waivers. McGee was officially released by the Dallas Mavericks earlier in the day.

McGee is 35 now but is a three-time NBA champion who already competed in the division as a member of the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers (winning rings with those latter two). While he only got 8.5 minutes per game last season for the Mavericks, McGee can still be a serviceable contributor with a few more minutes off the bench.

The Kings won 48 games last season, taking home the Pacific Division title for the first time in two decades. Adding McGee would be the latest move in a big frontcourt overhaul for them this offseason behind Domantas Sabonis. Chimezie Metu and Richaun Holmes are now out of the picture, but a couple of bigger names are already in.