 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 18, 2023

Nerlens Noel lands deal with Western Conference playoff team

July 18, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Nerlens Noel making a fist

Mar 21, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Nerlens Noel #3 of the New York Knicks reacts after he loses control of the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on March 21, 2021 in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t shovel dirt on Nerlens Noel’s NBA career just yet.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the veteran big man Noel has agreed to a free agent deal with the Sacramento Kings. It will be a one-year, $3.1 million contract for Noel.

The 29-year-old Noel is a very strong and versatile defender who can also double as a lob threat. While he only averaged 2.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game last season (between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets), Noel should be able to provide more value to a contender.

As for Sacramento, a rising team that just won 48 games last season and snapped a 17-year playoff-less streak, Noel looks like a great fit for them. They traded away Richaun Holmes earlier this summer and lost Chimezie Metu in free agency. Noel should fill that gap pretty nicely and continues on the Kings’ quietly excellent offseason.

Article Tags

Nerlens NoelSacramento Kings
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus