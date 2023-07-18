Nerlens Noel lands deal with Western Conference playoff team

Don’t shovel dirt on Nerlens Noel’s NBA career just yet.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the veteran big man Noel has agreed to a free agent deal with the Sacramento Kings. It will be a one-year, $3.1 million contract for Noel.

The 29-year-old Noel is a very strong and versatile defender who can also double as a lob threat. While he only averaged 2.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game last season (between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets), Noel should be able to provide more value to a contender.

As for Sacramento, a rising team that just won 48 games last season and snapped a 17-year playoff-less streak, Noel looks like a great fit for them. They traded away Richaun Holmes earlier this summer and lost Chimezie Metu in free agency. Noel should fill that gap pretty nicely and continues on the Kings’ quietly excellent offseason.