Jay Wright reacts to his former Villanova stars teaming up on Knicks

Jay Wright isn’t on the New York Knicks coaching staff. But the former Villanova basketball head coach would probably be welcomed inside the Knicks’ locker room whenever he wants.

On Tuesday, news broke that the Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for an absurd amount of draft capital. More details on the trade can be found here.

Once the trade is official, Bridges will join fellow Villanova alumni Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo on the Knicks’ roster. All four players won a national title while playing for Wright in 2016. Two years later, Brunson, DiVincenzo, and Bridges won a second NCAA tournament for Villanova.

Wright spoke to the New York Post’s Zach Braziller after reports emerged about the Bridges trade. The 62-year-old admitted that he was floored that such a thing was even possible.

“Amazing,” Wright said of the Villanova reunion. “I told these guys, no one gets this opportunity to play professionally with your brothers and have a chance to win a championship,”

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime, and I know they understand that, and they know they have a lot of work to do. I know they’re committed to putting that work in, and I know they know how fortunate they are. I was shocked, and I’m really happy for Mikal and the Knicks.”

Wright also celebrated the trade with a post on X.

Boys are blessed to be together. No one ever gets this opportunity in the @NBA . A lot of work to do ! ! Let's go !! @nyknicks @NovaMBB ! https://t.co/oSBXzSnyu6 — Jay Wright (@CoachJayWright) June 26, 2024

Wright retired from coaching in 2022. In his final season at the helm, he led Villanova to a 30-8 record and a Sweet 16 appearance.

Wright may not be the one coaching his boys on the Knicks, but he was apparently linked to another high-profile NBA job at one recent point in time.