Jaylen Brown goes viral for bizarre message on shoes during playoff game

April 21, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) brings the ball up court during the first half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown seems to have taken a page from the book of former teammate Kyrie Irving.

The Boston Celtics swingman Brown went viral on Friday for the peculiar message written on his shoes during Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks. Brown’s custom-made sneakers had the message “Was it really Neismith?” (apparently questioning whether Dr. James Naismith was the true inventor of the game of basketball). Unfortunately however, the shoes misspelled Naismith’s name as “Neismith” (like ex-Boston Celtic Aaron Neismith).

Brown’s sneakers also contained the message “Just do better” as well as an image of a Yucatan archaelogical site and other Mesoamerican imagery (including an Olmec colossal head). Take a look.

Here is a 360 view of the shoes.

Brown has gone viral for his colorful kicks in the past and even paid tribute to the late Bill Russell with his sneakers earlier during the Hawks series.

But it is safe to say that Brown went a bit left with his shoes for Game 3. He has a pretty odd personality though, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised.

Basketball ShoesJaylen Brown
