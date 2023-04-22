Jaylen Brown goes viral for bizarre message on shoes during playoff game

Jaylen Brown seems to have taken a page from the book of former teammate Kyrie Irving.

The Boston Celtics swingman Brown went viral on Friday for the peculiar message written on his shoes during Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks. Brown’s custom-made sneakers had the message “Was it really Neismith?” (apparently questioning whether Dr. James Naismith was the true inventor of the game of basketball). Unfortunately however, the shoes misspelled Naismith’s name as “Neismith” (like ex-Boston Celtic Aaron Neismith).

Brown’s sneakers also contained the message “Just do better” as well as an image of a Yucatan archaelogical site and other Mesoamerican imagery (including an Olmec colossal head). Take a look.

Jaylen Brown’s shoes for tonight pic.twitter.com/SSlO6N1Px3 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 21, 2023

Here is a 360 view of the shoes.

A look at Jaylen Brown's sneakers for Game 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RUciMkkVH7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 21, 2023

Brown has gone viral for his colorful kicks in the past and even paid tribute to the late Bill Russell with his sneakers earlier during the Hawks series.

Jaylen Brown's shoes tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bwAcRDuKbw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 18, 2023

But it is safe to say that Brown went a bit left with his shoes for Game 3. He has a pretty odd personality though, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised.