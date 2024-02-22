Jaylen Brown reveals whether he would do dunk contest again

Jaylen Brown did not exactly receive rave reviews for his Dunk Contest performance, but the Boston Celtics star is not letting that impact whether he might do the competition again.

Brown was asked Thursday about possibly participating in 2025 after finishing as runner-up to Mac McClung in the 2024 contest. The Celtics star said he was open to it if he was asked.

“If they ask me and nobody else cares to do it, f— it, I’ll do it again,” Brown said, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Few fans will be clamoring for Brown to do it again, fairly or not. There was a perception that his scores were inflated because he was the biggest star participating, though Brown had a good dismissal of his critics. He also wasn’t helped by the TNT broadcast outright missing one of his dunks.

If the NBA wants star power, Brown might get another invite. Nobody else on his level seems particularly eager to do it, partly because of the reception Brown has received for giving it a shot. He’s already dealt with it once, so why not do it again?