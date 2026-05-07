Jaylen Brown is reportedly frustrated with the Celtics

Jaylen Brown ’s year of discontent continues.

The Boston Celtics star Brown is unhappy with the the team, retired Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady claimed this week. During an episode of the “Cousins” podcast, McGrady said that Brown has some deep frustrations with the Celtics organization.

“His frustration lies deeply within the organization and other things that we don’t really have the details to,” said McGrady of Brown. “There’s just been a lot of stuff that I’ve been hearing, just going on with the Boston organization with JB.

“I think part of him is like, ‘I showed you guys more of who I am as a basketball player,'” McGrady added. “So I think all that stuff just came into play with him and his frustration.”

Brown, 29, is a lifelong Celtic who has been with the team for his entire NBA career since 2016 and won the championship with them in 2024 as the NBA Finals MVP. Additionally, Brown has made five All-Star teams in Boston and just turned in a career season as the No. 1 option in Jayson Tatum ’s extended injury absence (averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game).

But the Celtics then blew a 3-1 lead to lose in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown was openly frustrated about a lot of things all year, from the officiating to his supposedly being snubbed for NBA awards. Now it appears that there are some other unidentified issues between the Celtics and Brown, who remains under contract through the 2028-29 NBA season.