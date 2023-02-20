Jaylen Brown wants big changes to NBA All-Star Game

Add Jaylen Brown to the growing chorus of leading figures that did not enjoy the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

The Boston Celtics forward had a critical assessment of Sunday’s game, calling it a “glorified layup line” and suggesting that something has to be done to encourage defense and make things more competitive.

“Real basketball is different. This was like a layup line,” Brown told reporters after the game. “I don’t know how much notoriety you want to get from this. It was just a glorified layup line. We gotta figure out how to make the game a little more competitive, but if the fans like it, that’s all that matters.”

The issue is that the fans might not like it. At the very least, Brown’s sentiments are shared by others involved in the contest. While defense has never been much of a focus in the game, it does feel worse than ever.

Ultimately, Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron 184-175. The game was not all that close at the end, which made things even worse.