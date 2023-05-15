 Skip to main content
NBA makes decision on Jaylen Brown technical foul

May 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) brings the ball up court during the first half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was handed a controversial technical foul during Sunday’s Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, and the league has been prompted to take another look at the call.

Brown and 76ers forward Georges Niang were given double technicals when Niang grabbed Brown’s leg while on the bench (video here). Brown got a technical for yelling at the bench in response, with Niang getting his tech on review.

On Monday, the NBA announced that Brown’s technical over the incident had been rescinded.

This was pretty much a no-brainer since Brown’s perceived taunting was simply a response to what Niang did. Brown was certainly angry about it after the game, and he was justified in feeling that way.

Brown will now have a clean slate as the Celtics prepare to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jaylen BrownNBA playoffs 2023
