NBA makes decision on Jaylen Brown technical foul

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was handed a controversial technical foul during Sunday’s Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, and the league has been prompted to take another look at the call.

Brown and 76ers forward Georges Niang were given double technicals when Niang grabbed Brown’s leg while on the bench (video here). Brown got a technical for yelling at the bench in response, with Niang getting his tech on review.

On Monday, the NBA announced that Brown’s technical over the incident had been rescinded.

The following was announced by the NBA. Jaylen Brown's (BOS) technical foul (6:50, 2nd qtr) from the game on 5/14/23 has been rescinded upon league office review. — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) May 15, 2023

This was pretty much a no-brainer since Brown’s perceived taunting was simply a response to what Niang did. Brown was certainly angry about it after the game, and he was justified in feeling that way.

Brown will now have a clean slate as the Celtics prepare to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.