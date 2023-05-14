 Skip to main content
Jaylen Brown, Georges Niang get technical fouls for bench incident

May 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Georges Niang holds Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown and Georges Niang got technical fouls over an incident by the Philadelphia 76ers’ bench during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between them and the Boston Celtics.

The Sixers were leading 35-33 in the second quarter and had missed a 3-point attempt. The ball was loose and headed for the sidelines. Brown went to save the ball and ended up by the Sixers bench. While he was there, Niang grabbed Brown’s leg.

Brown was upset in response and got called for a technical foul. Niang was also called for a tech.

Grabbing a player’s leg in front of all those cameras was a bold move by Niang. But you have to give it up to him for playing such good defense regardless of the situation.

Did Brown deserve a technical foul when Niang interfered with someone on the court when he shouldn’t have? That’s a good question, but he was penalized anyway.

Georges Niang Jaylen Brown NBA playoffs 2023
