Jaylen Brown, Georges Niang get technical fouls for bench incident

Jaylen Brown and Georges Niang got technical fouls over an incident by the Philadelphia 76ers’ bench during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between them and the Boston Celtics.

The Sixers were leading 35-33 in the second quarter and had missed a 3-point attempt. The ball was loose and headed for the sidelines. Brown went to save the ball and ended up by the Sixers bench. While he was there, Niang grabbed Brown’s leg.

Jaylen Brown and Georges Niang were both given a technical foul after Niang appeared to grab Brown's leg from the bench. pic.twitter.com/rBwelUVROZ — ESPN (@espn) May 14, 2023

Brown was upset in response and got called for a technical foul. Niang was also called for a tech.

Georges Niang was given a technical foul for grabbing Jaylen Brown’s leg, keeping him from running down the court. Brown received a technical as well for taunting the 76ers bench after pic.twitter.com/bto7nKJPnS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2023

Grabbing a player’s leg in front of all those cameras was a bold move by Niang. But you have to give it up to him for playing such good defense regardless of the situation.

Did Brown deserve a technical foul when Niang interfered with someone on the court when he shouldn’t have? That’s a good question, but he was penalized anyway.