Jaylen Brown gets technical foul for taunting Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo are writing the latest chapter in their blood feud.

Brown’s Boston Celtics and Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks faced each other on Friday. Early in the third quarter, Brown got Antetokounmpo one-on-one in the halfcourt and crossed him over for a sweet lefty layup. Brown then taunted Antetokounmpo by hitting him with the “too small” gesture.

The two stars then bumped each other before the ensuing inbounds play and continued to get physical as they were going back up the floor. Brown then pointed at Antetokounmpo multiple times, causing referee crew chief Ben Taylor to whistle him for a technical foul.

Here is the video of the sequence.

Jaylen Brown received a technical foul for taunting Giannis on this play. pic.twitter.com/xaKiiCq5ph — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2024

Brown and Antetokounmpo have significant beef history at this point. The last time that their two teams played in November, Brown was angered by Antetokounmpo for inadvertently elbowing him in the head and then faking him out on a would-be peace handshake (see the video here). Brown ripped Antetokounmpo’s actions as “childish,” which sparked a firestorm that even led to Nike getting involved.

The Celtics and the Bucks have also played three separate playoff series against each other in recent years, and Brown threw down multiple rim-rocking dunks on Antetokounmpo during those meetings. Thus, it is safe to say by now that the two All-Star forwards definitely do not like one another.