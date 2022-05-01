Video: Jaylen Brown throws down yet another dunk on Giannis

Jaylen Brown has made a habit of dunking on Giannis Antetokounmpo during the playoffs, and that theme continued on Sunday.

Brown threw down a put-back dunk right on top of Antetokounmpo during Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics series. Brown timed his leap perfectly after Grant Williams missed a 3-point attempt from the corner. Giannis never even saw it coming.

Jaylen Brown climbs the ladder for the putback SLAM!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ABC pic.twitter.com/FJ09zRHvOK — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2022

Antetokounmpo is arguably the most athletic player in the NBA, but Brown has gotten the best of him several times. Brown dunked on Giannis not once but twice during the playoffs a few years ago. Giannis needs to keep his head on a swivel around the Celtics star.