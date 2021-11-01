Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal have talked about teaming up

Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal started together on Team Durant during last year’s All-Star Game. Now they could be trying to team up for real this time.

The Boston Celtics star Tatum spoke this week with Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston and admitted that he has talked to Beal about joining forces.

“Yeah. We’ve talked about it plenty of times,” Tatum said, per CBS Sports. “I think, moreso, just thinking about how cool it would be to play with him. Just how we grew up and how close we are. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about.

“We didn’t get the opportunity with the USA team, but we did get to play with each other in the All-Star Game last year which was a special moment,” added Tatum. “You know what I mean. Just, like playing in the NBA with your big brother. Who wouldn’t want to do that? … There’s a lot that goes into that, obviously. And there’s decisions that he would have to make, what’s best for his family. The idea of it we both like the idea of it for sure.”

As Tatum hinted at, he and Beal both grew up in St. Louis, Mo. They were also supposed to play together for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, but Beal was forced to withdraw after coming down with COVID-19. Beal can become a free agent next summer while Tatum is under contract through at least 2025. That means they would likely link up in Boston if anywhere.

There were already rumors about Beal’s interest in teaming up with Tatum. But he may not necessarily be itching to leave Washington. The new-look Wizards are a surprising 5-1 to start the season, and Beal actually sounds kind of impressed with what the future holds for them.

