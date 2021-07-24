Bradley Beal wants to team up with Jayson Tatum in Boston?

Bradley Beal could be eyeing an opportunity to join a team that he lost to in the play-in tournament.

Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported Saturday that the Boston Celtics would be a preferred destination for Beal if he requests a trade from the Washington Wizards. Dumas adds that Jayson Tatum is Beal’s longtime friend and that the Celtics would give him the chance to compete for a title.

The three-time All-Star Beal is under contract for $34.5 million next season with a player option for 2022-23. Dumas’ report comes amid rumors that Beal is considering a trade request prior to next week’s draft.

Boston would likely have to include Jaylen Brown in any potential move just to match salary. But Beal and Tatum were two of the league’s top 10 scorers this past year. They are also notably close and are both natives of St. Louis. That gives the Celtics incentive to try to make a blockbuster happen.