Jayson Tatum shares his thoughts on fans heckling him about parlays

Sports betting has exploded in popularity over the past few years as more and more states have legalized it, and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum says the way many fans interact with players has been changed as a result.

Tatum was asked by a reporter on Wednesday what it is like having fans shout at him asking for help with their parlays. Tatum said he hears fans “yell s— all the time” about him shooting another three, grabbing another rebound, or more. The five-time All-Star said that was not his experience when he first entered the NBA in 2017.

However, gamblers will be happy to hear that Tatum does feel badly when he doesn’t help them cash their bets.

“I guess when you hit people’s parlays and do good for them, they tell me,” Tatum said. “But then they also talk s— if I’m on the court and I didn’t get 29.5 or whatever I was supposed to get. … I guess it’s kind of funny. I don’t know, I guess I do feel bad when I don’t hit people’s parlays. I don’t want them to lose money, but I just go out there and try to play the game.”

Tatum is one of the most popular players in the NBA, so he ends up in a lot of parlays. It sounds like he at least welcomes the opportunity to win fans some cash, even if he has to endure some heckling along the way.