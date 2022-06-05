Jayson Tatum has new way of channeling Kobe Bryant during practice

Jayson Tatum is an enormous fan of Kobe Bryant and frequently pays tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers star. He is even managing to do it during practices now, too.

During Saturday’s practice a day before Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Tatum was spotted wearing the exact same outfit Bryant wore for his pre-draft workout with the Boston Celtics in 1996.

Jayson Tatum is dressed for practice exactly like Kobe was for his Celtics workout. pic.twitter.com/AEx3NFuGul — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) June 4, 2022

That’s certainly no coincidence. After all, Tatum had not only paid tribute to Bryant during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but he even went a step further prior to the game.

Tatum considered Bryant to be an idol and a mentor before Bryant’s untimely death in 2020. To say Tatum treasured the wisdom he got from Bryant might be an understatement. Now that he is within three wins of his first NBA title, there’s no reason for Tatum not to embrace that legacy.