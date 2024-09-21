 Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum goes viral for his latest strange tattoo

September 20, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Jayson Tatum in a Celtics jersey

May 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum is on some kind of heater right now.

The Boston Celtics star Tatum went viral this week over his latest odd tattoo. A post circulated on Instagram of Tatum’s newest ink (this one joining the cast of tattoos already on his back). It is an image of himself kissing the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Take a look.

Tatum and the Celtics just won the NBA title last June, which is definitely something to celebrate and commemorate. But getting an image of yourself tattooed onto you is … a choice.

At this point though, it is clear that Tatum is a free spirit when it comes to these kinds of things. Earlier this offseason, he got another strange tattoo and just last week, Tatum was roasted for his bizarre sense of fashion.

