Jayson Tatum goes viral for his latest strange tattoo

Jayson Tatum is on some kind of heater right now.

The Boston Celtics star Tatum went viral this week over his latest odd tattoo. A post circulated on Instagram of Tatum’s newest ink (this one joining the cast of tattoos already on his back). It is an image of himself kissing the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Take a look.

Jayson Tatum got a new tattoo of him holding the Larry O’Brien trophy (via thee_voyage/IG, h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/WtueQF93zR — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 20, 2024

Tatum and the Celtics just won the NBA title last June, which is definitely something to celebrate and commemorate. But getting an image of yourself tattooed onto you is … a choice.

At this point though, it is clear that Tatum is a free spirit when it comes to these kinds of things. Earlier this offseason, he got another strange tattoo and just last week, Tatum was roasted for his bizarre sense of fashion.