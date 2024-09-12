 Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum gets meme treatment for his bad outfit on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

September 12, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Jayson Tatum on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Jayson Tatum unfortunately made himself look more like Comrade Jayson this week.

The Boston Celtics star Tatum appeared on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC. Tatum has had a very eventful last few months, having won his first NBA title with the Celtics and then winning the gold medal with Team USA during the Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old father of one also has a new children’s book out entitled “Baby Dunks-a-Lot: A Picture Book.”

But the main talk of the town was the curious outfit that Tatum wore to the show. He appeared on the air in a dark-green collared shirt and matching pants. Check it out.

Many on social media joked that Tatum’s outfit made him look like the leader of a Communist nation. Funny comparisons were even drawn to historical figures like Fidel Castro, Mao Zedong, and Kim Jong-Il. Take a look at some of the best memes that resulted.

Making matters even more curious, Tatum signed a new five-year, $315 million supermax extension with the Celtics earlier this summer. Thus, you would think he would be able to put together a better outfit than one giving Che Guevara Halloween costume.

But Tatum clearly marches to the beat of his own drum. Earlier this offseason, he already got clowned for his bizarre new tattoo as well.

