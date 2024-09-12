Jayson Tatum gets meme treatment for his bad outfit on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Jayson Tatum unfortunately made himself look more like Comrade Jayson this week.

The Boston Celtics star Tatum appeared on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC. Tatum has had a very eventful last few months, having won his first NBA title with the Celtics and then winning the gold medal with Team USA during the Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old father of one also has a new children’s book out entitled “Baby Dunks-a-Lot: A Picture Book.”

But the main talk of the town was the curious outfit that Tatum wore to the show. He appeared on the air in a dark-green collared shirt and matching pants. Check it out.

.@jaytatum0 makes his Tonight Show debut to talk the @celtics and his new children’s book Baby Dunks-a-Lot! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Zcq6nNr3gQ — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 12, 2024

Many on social media joked that Tatum’s outfit made him look like the leader of a Communist nation. Funny comparisons were even drawn to historical figures like Fidel Castro, Mao Zedong, and Kim Jong-Il. Take a look at some of the best memes that resulted.

looking like he just seized control of the state television station and dissolved the cabinet https://t.co/jR56VWKAz5 — Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) September 12, 2024

@jaytatum0 bro I love you but you're a matching hat away from a Fidel Castro cosplay and we can't have that. — Jake Ferreira (@JakeF1211) September 12, 2024

I owe you an apology I wasn’t really familiar with your JDPON game https://t.co/MIh4I6x0kb pic.twitter.com/T3oRZ5vlhx — 2 Nut (Pick Up) 🇵🇸 (@hueoops) September 12, 2024

North Korea’s cultural influence is severely underestimated – reigning NBA champions are dressing like Kim Jong Il. pic.twitter.com/sZi11HECgY — Big Serge (@witte_sergei) September 12, 2024

Making matters even more curious, Tatum signed a new five-year, $315 million supermax extension with the Celtics earlier this summer. Thus, you would think he would be able to put together a better outfit than one giving Che Guevara Halloween costume.

But Tatum clearly marches to the beat of his own drum. Earlier this offseason, he already got clowned for his bizarre new tattoo as well.