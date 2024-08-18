Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk recreate amazing childhood photo

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Florida Panthers standout Matthew Tkachuk are not only St. Louis natives, but they went the same prep school as children. When the St. Louis Cardinals welcomed the two to throw out ceremonial first pitches on Sunday, it was only appropriate to have them recreate a viral photo from their school days.

Tkachuk and Tatum were the subjects of a long-circulating photo from their middle school days, as both of them attended Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis. They recreated that photo on Sunday, and they even recruited the third classmate that had photobombed them to make the picture complete.

How it started ➡️ How it's going. Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk reunited with childhood classmate Jacob B. to recreate their famous bus photo at the ballpark today!#ForTheLou pic.twitter.com/Y0ty2mIdf0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 18, 2024

Tatum and Tkachuk did not play the same sport, but they were friends, and they did have the same gym class. In interviews since they became stars in their respective sports, they have admitted that they have kept tabs on each other’s career.

The fact that the pair wound up winning championships in different sports a week apart is downright amazing. No wonder they opted to celebrate together on Sunday.