Awesome photo of Matthew Tkachuck and Jayson Tatum goes viral

An awesome photo of Matthew Tkachuck and Jayson Tatum went viral on Monday after Tkachuk’s Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup.

The Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. The win also gave Matthew Tkachuk his first Stanley Cup, which made for some incredibly coincidental timing. Tatum just won his first NBA championship exactly a week ago with the Boston Celtics.

Tkachuk and Tatum attended Chaminade College Preparatory School together in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Matthew Tkachuk and Jayson Tatum went to high school together. Over a decade later, they are both national champions in their respective sports pic.twitter.com/Q3hO506pV9 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 25, 2024

Who would have imagined those two one day winning championships exactly a week apart?

Matthew Tkachuk and Jayson Tatum were in the same gym class for 3 years Now they’re in the NBA & NHL Finals at the same damn time I’m rooting for these two St. Louis legends to win championships 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4s0QLLNVUO — Blues Buzz (@bluesbuzzblog) June 6, 2024

Two kids from St. Louis turned champions in the same season 🔥 Matthew Tkachuk: Stanley Cup Champion 🏆

Jayson Tatum: NBA Champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mMGpCHD4JU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 25, 2024

That is pretty cool.

Both players are 26 and were top-10 picks in their respective sports. And they both won championships a week apart.