 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, June 25, 2024

Awesome photo of Matthew Tkachuck and Jayson Tatum goes viral

June 24, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Matthew Tkachuk leans forward

Dec 21, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) takes his position on the ice prior to a face-off during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

An awesome photo of Matthew Tkachuck and Jayson Tatum went viral on Monday after Tkachuk’s Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup.

The Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. The win also gave Matthew Tkachuk his first Stanley Cup, which made for some incredibly coincidental timing. Tatum just won his first NBA championship exactly a week ago with the Boston Celtics.

Tkachuk and Tatum attended Chaminade College Preparatory School together in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Who would have imagined those two one day winning championships exactly a week apart?

That is pretty cool.

Both players are 26 and were top-10 picks in their respective sports. And they both won championships a week apart.

Article Tags

Jayson TatumMatthew TkachukNHL playoffs 2024
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus