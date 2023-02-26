Jayson Tatum had incredible moment in huddle before game-winning shot

It is safe to say that Jayson Tatum was locked in before the final possession of Saturday’s game.

The star forward Tatum and his Boston Celtics wiped out a 15-point second-half deficit against the Philadelphia 76ers and won on the road by a 110-107 final score. The hero was Tatum, who hit a game-winning three-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, breaking a 107-107 tie.

Just one possession earlier, Tatum was shown on the ABC broadcast in the timeout huddle. Tatum was not pleased about the camera being right up in his face and put a towel over the lens to cover it. Take a look.

Tatum didn’t like the camera in his face 😂 pic.twitter.com/V2gQ8tseAN — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) February 26, 2023

Following that viral clip, the Celtics allowed two free throws to Joel Embiid, tying the game at 107 all. Tatum’s decisive three-pointer then came on the next possession.

Covering the camera and then calmly sinking the game-winner just seconds later is pretty cold from Tatum. While Tatum can be a little cringe at times, that was an epic “he’s him” moment for the four-time All-Star on Saturday.