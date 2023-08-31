Report: Jayson Tatum tried recruiting 1 All-Star to Boston

Jayson Tatum has been putting in work this offseason both on and off the court.

Tatum has tried to recruit Damian Lillard to the Boston Celtics, according to one reporter.

NBA reporter Marc Spears was a guest on Bill Oram’s “Sports by Northwest” podcast for an episode published on Wednesday. Spears was providing insight about Lillard’s trade request, which hasn’t resulted in a deal.

Spears explained during his appearance why Lillard is so fixated on the Miami Heat. He said Lillard is so focused on the Heat that he has rebuffed a recruiting effort from Tatum.

“I know Jayson Tatum’s called him, tried to get in his ear. But his focus is definitely on Miami,” Spears said.

Though Lillard has requested a trade from the Trail Blazers, his obstinate approach has hindered trade efforts. The NBA has even warned Lillard about his trade stance.

Since no deal has come to fruition, Maybe Tatum shouldn’t take no for an answer from Lillard just yet.

H/T r/UnbiasedNBAFan_