Jazz coach Will Hardy brutally cursed out his players

Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy lost his patience with his players during a timeout on Sunday.

Hardy could be heard berating his players during Utah’s 131-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Ut. on Sunday. The profanity-laced clip ended with Hardy telling his players to play harder, which seems to be a recurring complaint from him.

“I’m tired of f—ing doing this every game. F—ing play harder,” Hardy says in the video.

Will Hardy being a little bit too vocal during a timeout pic.twitter.com/TF7MuQSPvV — Kato Pariña (@KatoParinaSLC) December 8, 2025

Perhaps the worst part of this is it came during a first quarter timeout. The Jazz had only played 2:26 to this point, and were already down 10-1, prompting Hardy’s outburst.

Hardy has shown himself to have a fiery temper in the past. This time, it was directed at his players, but previously the referees have been on the wrong end of it.

Since becoming coach of the Jazz in 2022, Hardy is 93-176. One can hardly blame him for being fed up with what he’s seeing.

In this instance, Hardy’s words did not do much to motivate his team. The Jazz wound up being outscored 45-20 in the first quarter and went on to lose by 30.