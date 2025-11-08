Jazz coach charges referees on the court after blatant missed call

Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy was not going to sit on the sidelines Friday as his team got hosed by a rough non-call.

Hardy’s Jazz took on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a road contest at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. The home team benefited from the referees turning a blind eye to some contact as Utah trailed 24-6 midway through the first quarter.

The Frenchman visibly grabbed Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic by the front of his jersey and pulled the Bosnian to the ground. With Nurkic down, Gobert got an uncontested dunk.

Will Hardy losing his mind with the officials as Rudy scores after a battle with Nurkic for the rebound pic.twitter.com/z6kZnr8zKn — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 8, 2025

The Jazz called a timeout after the sequence, giving Hardy a chance to charge the court and berate referee Jacyn Goble. The veteran coach made it all the way to the free throw line and had to be held back by Utah youngsters Ace Bailey and Isaiah Collier. Hardy was assessed a technical foul following the incident.

Utah came into the season projected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA. But Hardy has led the team to a surprisingly decent 3-5 record through their first eight games.

After enduring declining win totals since taking over as the Jazz coach in 2022, Hardy has clearly had enough — both of losing and poor officiating. Hardy probably still had some leftover frustration after one of the Jazz’s rising stars was ruled out for the season earlier in the week.