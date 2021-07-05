Report: Jazz will work hard to keep Mike Conley

Mike Conley ended up not having much of an impact for the Utah Jazz this postseason due to injury. Still, the team does not envision anybody else as their starting point guard.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Monday that Utah wants Conley back and will make every effort to re-sign him. Jones notes that Conley, who is an unrestricted free agent, cannot effectively be replaced. The Jazz are a luxury tax team and can only go over the salary cap to re-sign their own players.

Conley made the first All-Star team of his career this season, averaging 16.0 points and 6.2 assists a game on a career-high 41.2 three-point percentage. But Conley will be 34 by the start of next season and cost the Jazz with his unavailability in the playoffs due to a hamstring injury. Conley missed five games during Utah’s second-round series against the LA Clippers and was ineffective in his return during the Game 6 loss that ended their season.

The Jazz did finish with the NBA’s best record during the regular season, but that comes as little consolation amid their postseason disappointment. Utah is also facing uncertainty with the future of franchise star Donovan Mitchell. Their emphasis on keeping Conley could be a signal to Mitchell that they will do everything it takes to stay competitive for the near future.