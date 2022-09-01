Jazz now own absurd haul of draft picks after Mitchell, Gobert trades

The Utah Jazz have officially amassed an all-you-can-eat buffet of draft picks on their dining room table.

Utah made their latest blockbuster move Thursday, trading All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to a surprising Eastern Conference team. As part of the deal, they acquired three unprotected first-round picks plus two pick swaps.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski notes that, with their mammoth trade haul for Rudy Gobert from Minnesota earlier this summer as well, the Jazz now own a total of 13 unprotected or lightly-protected draft picks through 2029. In addition, the Mitchell and Gobert trades netted them Ochai Agbaji and Walker Kessler, two first-round selections in this year’s NBA Draft.

The rebuild is now in full swing for the Jazz after six straight seasons of regular season excellence but not a single conference finals appearance to show for it. They have put themselves in a very good position for the long-term though and can start from scratch around the likes of Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, and all their future assets.

Now the only question is which team has the more stacked cupboard of draft picks over the next decade — Utah or this other Western Conference team?