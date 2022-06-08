Report: List of initial Jazz head coach interview candidates revealed

The Utah Jazz are in search of a new head coach after Quin Snyder stepped down from the position on Sunday. Now have a reported list of initial interview candidates for the job.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz received permission to interview four current NBA assistant coaches: Johnnie Bryant of the New York Knicks, Will Hardy and Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics, and Charles Lee of the Milwaukee Bucks. Jazz assistant Alex Jensen and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts will interview as well.

The list will grow longer with assistants and former head coaches; expect a lengthy, wide-open process. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2022

Wojnarowski also said that this will be a lengthy coaching search for the Jazz.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Sunday that Stotts was part of the initial list to replace Snyder.

Stotts is the only known candidate with prior head coaching experience. He coached the Blazers from 2012 to 2021, and led the team to eight consecutive playoff appearances from 2014 to 2021.

Snyder left the Jazz with two years remaining on his contract. He had coached the Jazz since 2014 and led the team to three division titles. Under Snyder, the Jazz never advanced past the second round of the postseason. They were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in six games during the first round of the 2022 postseason.