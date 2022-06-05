Quin Snyder makes decision on his future with Jazz

Quin Snyder has made a decision about his coaching future with the Utah Jazz.

Snyder is planning to step down as head coach of the Jazz, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on Sunday.

The news of Snyder’s decision comes amid weeks of reports saying that the coach and team were not aligned on their visions for the franchise. Snyder reportedly was sitting on a contract extension offer from the team. His decision not to sign it indicated he was having second thoughts about his future with the franchise.

Snyder will exit despite having two years remaining on his contract with Utah.

Snyder, 55, has coached the Jazz since 2014. He led Utah to three division titles and three 50-plus wins seasons over that span, but the team has never gotten past the second round in Snyder’s eight years as head coach.

The Lakers were said to have had strong interest in Snyder, but they have already filled their vacancy. The Charlotte Hornets are the only team remaining with a vacancy to fill. If Snyder does not have interest in that job, then he likely would sit out until a job he wants arises.