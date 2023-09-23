Jeanie Buss says she got death threats from fans last season

A few fans of the Los Angeles Lakers apparently did some reprehensible stuff last season.

Lakers controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss appeared this week on “The Athletic NBA Show.” Buss made the revelation during her appearance that she got death threats from angry Laker fans during the 2022-23 season.

“Last season started out really tough,” said Buss. “It was like, ‘I’m not gonna survive this. This is gonna be really rough.’ I was getting death threats. And then the team, something just clicked.”

Here is the full clip of Buss’ comments.

“There’s an argument to be made that he [Anthony Davis] was the best player in the NBA when he was playing.” Do you agree? Jeanie Buss joined the latest The Athletic NBA Show to discuss more on the Los Angeles Lakers: pic.twitter.com/LiYOsMPH5d — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 20, 2023

After going 33-49 in 2021-22 and missing a 20-team postseason, the Lakers seemed headed for more pain in 2022-23. They began the year a brutal 2-10, and nothing seemed to be working for them on either side of the court. But with credit to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka working some magic before the NBA trade deadline (overhauling the roster and shipping out Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, and Patrick Beverley for the likes of Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, D’Angelo Russell, and others), they righted the ship. The Lakers ended up going 43-39, making the play-in tournament, and then going on a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals.

Nevertheless, there is no place in sports or in society for threatening the life of another individual. Unfortunately though, this is not the first time that Lakers fans have sent death threats because of the team’s performance.