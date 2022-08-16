Jeanie Buss shares incredible story about OJ Simpson

Jeanie Buss has seen a lot during her many decades with the Los Angeles Lakers franchise. But none of it can top a time that The Juice was loose.

The Lakers owner Buss appeared this week on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” During the interview, guest host Desus Nice asked Buss what the weirdest thing was to ever happen at a Lakers game she had been to. Buss replied that it had to do with infamous former NFL star OJ Simpson.

“The weirdest thing was right after OJ Simpson was acquitted, he was coming to a [Lakers] game,” said Buss. “I had to talk to the staff and say, ‘You know what, he’s like anybody else who has a ticket. We have to show him respect and make sure he’s treated like any other paying guest.’

“So he came to a game, but he illegally parked at The [Great Western] Forum,” Buss continued about Simpson. “So his car was towed. So you know, you just can’t get away with everything, right?”

Simpson, now 75, was acquitted in Oct. 1995 of the double murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman after what was dubbed “The Trial of the Century.” The Lakers played at The Forum until 1999 before moving to Staples Center (now known as Crypto.com Arena).

After serving jail time for a separate armed robbery case in 2007, Simpson was paroled in 2017 and became a completely free man late last year. Thus, he may still be able to attend some Laker games in the future. Interestingly enough however, this is not the first time that we have heard a crazy story about Simpson in an NBA context.