Jeff Green shares funny quote about ‘annoying’ Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has not been able to play in the NBA Playoffs so far, but he’s apparently making his presence felt in other ways.

Westbrook has been a vocal leader on the sideline in the first two games of the Houston Rockets’ series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The guard has spoken to the team during timeouts and even consulted the coaching staff on strategy. He has also helped during film sessions, picking out things he likes and dislikes.

As for how this is going over with teammates, Jeff Green had the funniest comment.

“What has Russ been like? You want an honest answer? Annoying; really annoying,” Green joked, via Mark Medina of USA Today. “What you see is what you get with Russ. Even though he’s not playing, it feels like he is because his attention to detail and his focus and his demeanor is like he is playing. That’s Russ 24/7. I love it.”

Westbrook’s temporary assistant coaching career looks likely to continue for at least one more game as he works his way back from his quad injury. Maybe once his playing career ends, he can make it a full-time thing.