Spurs’ Jeremy Sochan hits back at Devin Booker via social media after game

Jeremy Sochan didn’t waste his opportunity to ratio Devin Booker after Thursday’s game.

Sochan’s San Antonio Spurs were victorious over Booker’s Phoenix Suns by a 132-121 final score. While the Spurs led by as many as 27 at one point, the Suns made a furious late run and trimmed the advantage to just three points with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. As the two teams were heading to a timeout, Booker began talking trash to Sochan.

Devin Booker to Sochan. 👀🗣️ pic.twitter.com/wkgtfiKBoo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 3, 2023

Phoenix then actually went on to tie the game at 116 with four minutes left. But San Antonio finally put them away with a decisive 16-5 run to close.

Sochan took his victory lap in a post to his X page afterwards. He reacted to a clip of Booker’s smack-talking moment by savagely writing, “They lost, post the rest.”

They lost, post the rest. https://t.co/BklFzyxRZI — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) November 3, 2023

It was a well-deserved flex by Sochan, who finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and nine assists in his team’ win. He also got revenge on Booker during the game by getting a clutch block on him off a very nice defensive recovery with two minutes left.

Sochan then blocks Devin Booker in crunch time leading to the Wembanyama dagger pic.twitter.com/j0CKSEsqrA — NBA Dramatics (@NBADramatics) November 3, 2023

On Booker’s end, he was making his return after a three-game absence with an ankle injury, so you can’t blame him for getting a little hyped. But Booker should know by now that running his mouth during the game doesn’t often work out well for him.