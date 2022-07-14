Jerry West makes interesting prediction about Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, but one Hall of Famer and longtime NBA executive does not think that request is going to be fulfilled.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West, who is now an executive board member with the Los Angeles Clippers, shared some of his thoughts on the Durant situation this week. West said he believes Durant will remain with the Nets because it is highly unlikely a rival team can afford the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

“My best guess…he’s not going to be traded. You can’t give enough to get a guy like [Kevin Durant]” Jerry West doesn’t think the Nets will be trading KD #NetsWorld@termineradio | @jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/8fYzr78Ehd — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 13, 2022

“I see Utah makes a trade with Minnesota and I said, ‘Oh my gosh.’ The assets they got for a terrific defensive player,” West said. “What would Kevin Durant demand? He’s one of the greatest players to ever play the game, period.”

West was referring to the Rudy Gobert trade. The Timberwolves gave up a package headlined by Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and four first-round draft picks to acquire Gobert from the Jazz. The Nets are said to be seeking an enormous package for Durant in large part because of the price that was paid in the Gobert trade.

Keep in mind that West is a two-time NBA Executive of the Year, so he understands how trades work. It is easy to envision a scenario where the Nets feel they simply cannot get fair value for Durant, who has four years remaining on his contract. Perhaps Durant will change his mind after speaking with his good buddy.