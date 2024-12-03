New contender emerging as possible Jimmy Butler suitor?

The Miami Heat may have to be concerned about losing Jimmy Butler to one of their bigger historic rivals.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported this week that there has been talk within league circles about whether the Heat star Butler will eventually end up with the Dallas Mavericks. Scotto notes though that rival executives who have checked in with Miami about Butler have gotten the impression that the Heat want to wait until after the season to figure out Butler’s future.

The six-time All-Star Butler, 35, can become an unrestricted free agent next summer after failing to agree to a contract extension with Miami this past offseason. Butler, who has been with the Heat since 2019 and led them to multiple Finals berths, may reportedly still prefer to remain with Miami. Nevertheless, the uncertainty over his future has rival teams interested.

Scotto also notes that another Texas team whose interest had previously been reported is in the mix for Butler, who is a native of the state. There is even another team near the top of the Western Conference right now that has been linked to Butler.

But the Mavericks, who are coming off a 2024 NBA Finals run, make a lot of sense. With Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic holding it down in the backcourt, and PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford offering strong complements down low, Butler’s small forward position is their biggest area of need. Derrick Jones Jr. left Dallas in free agency over the summer, and the likes of Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall have largely failed to provide the same spark. That likely explains the Mavs’ interest here in the five-time career All-NBA selection Butler.