Jimmy Butler’s agent unloads on reporter Shams Charania

On the eve of the NBA Playoffs, Jimmy Butler’s agent is in a spat with one of the league’s most prominent reporters.

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that there have been “testy moments” between Butler and the Miami Heat coaching staff this season. This was hotly disputed by Butler’s agent Bernie Lee, who said the report was “not reality.” He then took direct aim at Charania and his penchant for reporting injury news, calling the reporter a “click bait, ambulance chasing, dirt bag piece of s–t” as part of a profanity-laced reply.

Shut the f*ck up you click bait, ambulance chasing, dirt bag piece of sh*t. No one has told you this because this is not reality. Go find someone’s assistant to text abt an MRI or some other human calamity you want to be 1st on. We are good over here. https://t.co/ER5iAkk0J8 — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) May 21, 2021

Ironically, Charania’s report came in the context of a lot of praise for Butler and the Heat. Lee’s tweet is also likely to give the report more oxygen than it might have received otherwise, though the denial will certainly make headlines, if nothing else.

It’s probably not a story Butler would want to engage with just before the playoffs. On the bright side, he sounds so locked in right now that it probably won’t make much of a difference.