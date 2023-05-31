Jimmy Butler files for notable trademark amid Heat playoff run

Jimmy Butler is making moves both on and off the court.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben reported on Tuesday that the Miami Heat star Butler recently filed a trademark for the phrase, “HIMMY BUCKETS.” Butler intends to launch a “HIMMY BUCKETS” brand of coffee, beer, soda, and bottled water, Gerben adds. Clothing and coffee cups will be a part of the brand as well.

That is a fitting union of Butler’s two most famous nicknames. The six-time All-Star has been called “Jimmy Buckets” dating back to his Chicago Bulls career. In more recent years, Butler has also earned the nickname “Himmy,” which is a play on the slang term, “I’m him” (a confident way of saying you are that guy).

With his unique personality, competitive fire, unwavering confidence in himself, and his ability to back up that confidence with his play, Butler is one of the most likable guys in the league (unless you are playing against him). Miami’s astonishing Cinderella run from the play-in tournament to this year’s NBA Finals has earned Butler even more respect on top of that.

As for the coffee business, Butler already has plenty of experience with that. He launched his own brand (Big Face Coffee) during the 2020 NBA bubble in Orlando. Now Butler is ready to take the next step by expanding the Big Face brand to include a fitting HIMMY BUCKETS wing.