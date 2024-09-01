Jimmy Butler interested in one other team in Eastern Conference?

As he prepares for what could be his last dance in Miami, Jimmy Butler may already be exploring his outside options.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Heat star Butler “likes” the Brooklyn Nets as a potential free agent destination. Lewis notes that Butler can become a free agent in 2025 and has decided not to extend his contract with the Heat ahead of that opt-out.

The Nets are in full-on rebuild mode right now, especially after trading away Mikal Bridges to a rival team earlier this summer. But that also means that they will have max-level cap space to utilize, particularly once Ben Simmons comes off their books in 2025. Brooklyn also has a number of quality young players age-25 and under (including Nicolas Claxton, Cameron Thomas, and Day’Ron Sharpe) to work with.

As for the six-time All-Star Butler, 34, he is under contract for $48.8 million next year with a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26 that he can decline to test free agency. The Heat recently took a stance that might indicate their confidence in retaining Butler beyond next season. But if they ultimately fail to do so, the young Nets may be a surprise frontrunner for Butler’s services.