Nets GM makes surprising claim about Mikal Bridges trade

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks made a fairly surprising claim about the team’s big trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.

Marks on Monday made his first public comments since he dealt Bridges to the Knicks, and he suggested that Bridges played no real role in forcing the move. According to Marks, Bridges was not even told about the impending trade until it was about to be finalized.

“I think it’s been reported that Mikal wanted to leave or requested a trade,” Marks said, via James Herbert of CBS Sports. “That could not be further from the truth. I think that’s just not in Mikal’s character, it’s not who he is and that definitely did not happen. He was told by me when I called him up and let him know that we’re at the two-yard line.”

The report Marks alludes to emerged on the night of the trade, with Ian Begley of SNY suggesting that Bridges’ camp had been putting pressure on the Nets to move Bridges to the Knicks.

Nets surely didn’t want to trade Mikal Bridges to NYK but Bridges’ side was prepared to force the issue by telling teams he wanted to be w/NYK, per SNY sources. Bridges’ side made it clear to BKN that he wanted to be w/NYK, reunite w/Villanova teammates Brunson, Hart, DiVincenzo — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 26, 2024

The general consensus has been that, even with a haul of four unprotected first-round picks, the Nets were pushed into trading Bridges. Marks, though, said the Knicks simply made an offer the Nets could not refuse.

“When you have an offer like we did from New York, I think that sets us up on a very, very clear direction and pathway to continue to build this team for sustainable success,” Marks added.

Marks may or may not be truthful here. However, his remarks are pretty similar to what owner Joe Tsai said about building a sustainable winner long-term. Perhaps the Knicks really did just make the best possible offer, and the Nets could not say no.