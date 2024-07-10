Report: Heat not shopping Jimmy Butler in trade talks

Jimmy Butler appears increasingly likely to be back with the Miami Heat next season after all.

The Heat are not currently shopping Butler to other teams, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. In addition, Butler intends to play out next season without signing an extension with any team and test the free agent market next summer.

Butler’s current contract is a major issue in any trade talks. In addition, the situation across the NBA is such that Butler would likely need the Heat’s cooperation to play for a contender, as virtually no contending teams could afford to simply sign him into their existing cap space as a free agent if he demanded a salary upwards of $50 million.

Earlier in the offseason, indications were that the Heat might look to trade Butler in order to get something for him before he leaves in free agency. That was before the offseason unfolded in a way that significantly reduces the chances of Butler simply being able to walk away for nothing.

Butler has a $52 million player option for 2025-26, but it sounds like that might not be exercised so he can get one last long-term contract. That deal certainly does not appear likely to be with the Heat, but for now, everyone seems content with the status quo.

H/T HoopsWire