Jimmy Butler’s new jersey number with Warriors revealed

Jimmy Butler is ditching the No. 22 jersey and going for less than half that with the Golden State Warriors.

Veteran NBA writer Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that the six-time All-Star forward Butler has already decided on his new jersey number in Golden State. Butler will be wearing the No. 10, Haynes writes.

The 35-year-old Butler has been in the 20s throughout his NBA career (No. 22 with the Heat, No. 21 with the Chicago Bulls, and No. 23 with both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers). But he has now decided to change that up as a member of the Warriors.

No. 10 in Golden State has been available for a couple of seasons now after it was last worn by guard Ty Jerome in 2023. Ex-Warriors fan favorite David Lee also wore No. 10 for the team during his tenure there from 2011-15. Old school basketball fans may remember as well that the No. 10 used to belong to the likes of Manute Bol, Tim Hardaway Sr., and Mookie Blaylock.

Butler, who is arriving on the Warriors as part of a package centered around fellow ex-All-Star Andrew Wiggins, will have plenty to figure out in Golden State. Previous reports had suggested that Warriors superstar Steph Curry and Steve Kerr were lukewarm on the possibility of adding Butler. Many fans are also questioning what the fit will be like in Golden State between Butler and another prominent new teammate. But as for the number that Butler will be wearing in Golden State, he already has that one locked in.