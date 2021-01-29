Report: Jimmy Butler has lost significant weight while out

Jimmy Butler has only played in six games this season and has been out since January 9 due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol. One reporter says that Butler’s health has suffered while he has been out.

Longtime Heat reporter Ethan J. Skolnick said on his Five on the Floor podcast that Butler lost 12 pounds in around a week while out.

“Jimmy Butler was back on the bench tonight, that is a good sign,” Skolnick said on Wednesday’s podcast.

“You may have noticed he looks a little lighter. .. He lost more than a dozen pounds in roughly a week. So, everybody can read into that how they like. The good news is, Jimmy is back, he’s with the team. He passed the COVID protocols for the league, otherwise he wouldn’t be around his team. So, the worst is over.”

You can see in this video from Wednesday that Butler looked skinnier than usual:

Good to see Jimmy Butler at least back with his Heat teammates on the bench. pic.twitter.com/9AJLeJTexg — Will Manso (@WillManso) January 28, 2021

In six games this season, Butler has averaged 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The Heat made an incredible postseason run in Orlando last season and ended up in the NBA Finals. This season, things have not gone their way, and they are 6-12.

Avery Bradley just returned after being out due to COVID protocols. Goran Dragic is out with a groin injury. And Butler is going to need some time to get back into shape. Even before being out, Butler wasn’t happy with the team.