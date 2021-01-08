Jimmy Butler says Miami Heat not playing hard enough

Jimmy Butler does not believe his Miami Heat are playing the way they need to.

The Heat lost 107-105 at home to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday to drop to 3-4 on the season. That’s a disappointing start for a team coming off an NBA Finals appearance last season.

Butler, who emerged as the team’s leader last season, says the team isn’t playing up to expectations in terms of effort.

Jimmy Butler says there’s no excuses to not playing hard, the culture we say that we have. We aren’t doing that. Nobody is. Not me, not Bam, nobody. We better figure it out real soon. pic.twitter.com/Vx5RO6lmdh — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) January 7, 2021

“There’s no excuses to not playing hard, not finishing possessions. We’re not playing the type of basketball that we say that we are, the culture that we say that we have. We ain’t doing that. Nobody is. Not me, not Bam (Adebayo), nobody. We’ve got to get back to that,” Butler said.

The Heat have become known for having a culture of hard work, effort, and fitness. Butler is the leader in those regards, as evidenced by his intense work ethic.