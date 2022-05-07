Jimmy Butler had message for Joel Embiid on Instagram after game

Joel Embiid is officially playing basketball again, and that means he is also officially getting roasted on social media again.

The Philadelphia 76ers center returned to the lineup on Friday for the first time suffering a concussion and orbital fracture in Philly’s previous playoff series. Embiid turned in 18 points and 11 rebounds in 36 minutes to help spark the 76ers to a 99-79 victory over the Miami Heat.

Embiid, who wore a protective mask as he played, had a fitting post to Instagram after the win. “‘No one cared who I was until I put on the mask,” wrote Embiid, quoting a famous Bane line from “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Heat star Jimmy Butler, who took the L on Friday at the hands of Embiid and the 76ers, responded with a message for Embiid in the comments section. “F— yo mask,” Butler wrote with a shrugging emoji (profanity edited by LBS).

Jimmy Butler doesn't care about Embiid's mask 😂 pic.twitter.com/gXXUIP7DSN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2022

The exchange was all in good fun though as Butler and Embiid are actually pretty close. They used to be teammates on the 76ers during the 2018-19 season and seemed to really hit it off with each other. Butler also showed love to Embiid when Embiid was sidelined with injury.

Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid: "I want him to get right, because we want to play against who I call the MVP." pic.twitter.com/zc8kC6WtOl — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 5, 2022

By now, we know that Embiid is a top-tier meme god (as we witnessed after Friday’s game as well). But it turns out that Butler can meme right back too.