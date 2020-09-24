Jimmy Butler pays respect to Tyler Herro with high school jersey

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler paid some respect to Tyler Herro following the rookie’s huge Game 4 on Wednesday night.

Herro scored 37 points in the Heat’s Game 4 win that put them up 3-1 over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. He received praise from many people, including the opposing coach.

On Thursday, Butler had some fun with Herro by showing up to Miami’s practice wearing a special jersey. He had on a No. 14 jersey for Whitnall High School, which is where Herro attended high school in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

Administrative decision: we've switched the calendar up. Today is #TylerTuesday.@raf_tyler – Whitnall High School c/o of '18 pic.twitter.com/UnxQWIEEx8 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 24, 2020

Butler being able to track down that jersey is impressive. His willingness to put it on shows just how much he respects Herro, too.

Miami will look to close out the Celtics in Game 5 of their series on Friday night. Herro says his relationship with Butler has a big role in inspiring him to play better.