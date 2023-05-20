Jimmy Butler responds to Grant Williams trash talk

Following a Grant Williams three-pointer, the Boston Celtics led the Miami Heat by nine points with 6:37 left in the game on Friday night. They appeared destined to tie the series at 1-1 and Williams was feeling his oats. He began taunting Jimmy Butler and the two ended up head-to-head. Literally.

Unfortunately for Williams, he learned absolutely nothing from Dillon Brooks before him.

You don’t poke the bear and you don’t pee on a beehive. But that’s precisely what Williams had done.

After getting in Butler’s face, it was all downhill for Williams and the Celtics from there. The Heat went on a 24-9 following the chirping from Williams, ultimately closing out the quarter with 36 points and a 111-105 Game 2 victory.

Following the game, Butler, who scored nine of his 27 points after Williams’ trash talk, offered his own two cents when leaving the court.

"There's no way they thought that was the answer"-Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/506FypVHbM — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 20, 2023

While meeting with reporters, Butler admitted that Williams’ trash talk fueled him. And in the end, Grant was not the answer.

“Yes, it did (fuel me),” Butler said, via ESPN. “But that’s just competition at its finest. He hit a big shot, started talking to me. I like that. I’m all for that. It makes me key in a lot more. It pushes that will that I have to win a lot more. It makes me smile. It does. When people talk to me, I’m like, OK, I know I’m a decent player, if you want to talk to me out of everybody that you can talk to. But it’s just competition. I do respect him, though. He’s a big part of what they try to do. He switches. He can shoot the ball. I just don’t know if I’m the best person to talk to.”

Williams and the Celtics will visit Butler and the Heat on Sunday night for Game 3. It’ll be interesting to see if Williams continues his chirping or if he’s learned his lesson.