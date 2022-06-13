Jimmy Butler spotted with top Heat offseason target

Just two weeks after the Miami Heat’s season came to an end, Jimmy Butler may already be putting his recruiting pants on.

The Heat star Butler was photographed during the weekend with Utah Jazz counterpart Donovan Mitchell. The two were at the birthday party of Chris Brickley, a skills coach who trains both players. Impending free agent Carmelo Anthony was also among those in attendance.

Jimmy Butler and Donovan Mitchell celebrating the birthday of their mutual trainer, Chris Brickley. Surely nobody will overreact to this photo. https://t.co/ZrxzURdFFF — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) June 13, 2022

📸:@Cbrickley603 pic.twitter.com/4XIvTgB8VZ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 13, 2022

Mitchell posted one of his pictures with Butler to Instagram as well as an earlier picture of him apparently working out with Heat big Bam Adebayo.

Donovan Mitchell on his IG story showing Bam Adebayo & Jimmy Butler back to back INJECT IN MY VEINS #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/2lOMmJr8v5 — Heat Gang (@HeatCultureSZN) June 13, 2022

The photos caused a stir, as the three-time All-Star Mitchell is believed to be one of Miami’s top targets heading into the offseason. The Heat appear to be very serious about making a run at Mitchell via trade.

Mitchell, 25, is still under contract for four more years at $135 million. That means that Miami would probably have use players like Duncan Robinson or Kyle Lowry as contract-matching filler on top of some incentive pieces like Tyler Herro. But Mitchell has to want to come to the Heat first, and Butler may be planting those seeds right about now.