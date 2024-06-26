Report reveals Heat’s stance on trading Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat are likely to receive several trade offers for Jimmy Butler this offseason, but there seems to be a difference of opinions on whether they are truly listening.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one team that is known to have interest in Butler. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers want to acquire Butler and sign him to a maximum contract extension. That is “unlikely” to happen, however, as a source told Pompey that the Heat are unwilling to part with Butler.

Butler is set to make $48.8 million next season. He then has a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26. The six-time All-Star is seeking a max extension this summer, and it is unclear if the Heat intend to give him a new contract. That could determine whether Butler is traded, as there is a chance he could ask to be moved if Miami does not offer him a new deal.

It is no secret that the 76ers want to add another star player this offseason, but they probably are not the only team with eyes on Butler. A recent report claimed the Heat are leaning toward trading Butler, so they may simply be trying to start a bidding war.

Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists for the Heat last year in 60 games. He sprained his MCL during the play-in tournament and missed the postseason as a result. Between the contractual demands and Heat president Pat Riley’s attitude toward Butler, a trade would hardly be a surprise.