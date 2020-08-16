Jimmy Butler says beef with TJ Warren is over

Anyone looking forward to a renewal of the rivalry between Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren in the upcoming playoff series between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers may be disappointed.

Butler and Warren exchanged harsh words after a January altercation, but seven months later, Butler says that’s all in the past and won’t be a factor in the upcoming Eastern Conference quarterfinal.

Jimmy Butler, on hype vs. T.J. Warren, "We can kill that. That's something of the past." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 16, 2020

Butler famously ripped into Warren following an on-court altercation in January. There was very real excitement about a sequel when it was revealed that the two would face each other twice during the bubble seeding games, but the first matchup went off without a hitch and both players were rested during their second game.

A competitive playoff series may change Butler’s tune, but for now, it sounds like it’s going to be peaceful between the two stars. We will see if that holds once the games start.