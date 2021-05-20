Jimmy Butler has warning for foes ahead of playoffs

The Miami Heat scuffled a bit during the regular season and enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. That isn’t denting Jimmy Butler’s confidence one bit.

The Heat star had a warning for potential foes when speaking Thursday, suggesting he’s in the right mental state to lead his team on a deep run.

“I think I’m stupidly locked in, I can tell you that,” Butler said, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “The amount of film that I watch, the amount of time that I spend on the court working on my game, trying to figure out where everybody’s going to be on the floor.”

Butler is one of the most motivated players in the game. He’s been trying to prep the Heat for this all season, and hasn’t been afraid to call them out after bad losses. The hope now is that all of that will pay off, as will the experience from last year’s run to the NBA Finals.

Miami’s first round opponents have already offered a pretty bold take for the series. You can bet that will only motivate Butler even more.